FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.19.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.
About FirstEnergy
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained
Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.