FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $52.19.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.