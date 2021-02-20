6,469 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Acquired by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in Citigroup by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $65.78 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $78.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $136.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

