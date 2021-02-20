Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Lowered to $166.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WMT. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.72.

NYSE WMT opened at $138.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.64. Walmart has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $391.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.41, for a total value of $39,106,600.00. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,124,214.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,930,995. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 11.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 19,563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

