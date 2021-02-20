$150.45 Million in Sales Expected for Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) will announce sales of $150.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.93 million and the lowest is $147.97 million. Resources Connection posted sales of $168.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year sales of $621.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $609.46 million to $633.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $672.98 million, with estimates ranging from $664.08 million to $681.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.32 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

RGP traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $12.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,438. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $401.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.04. Resources Connection has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the third quarter worth $121,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the third quarter worth $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

