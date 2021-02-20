$5.10 Million in Sales Expected for Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) will post sales of $5.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viela Bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the lowest is $3.90 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viela Bio will report full-year sales of $8.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 million to $9.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $61.25 million, with estimates ranging from $44.44 million to $74.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viela Bio.

VIE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of Viela Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viela Bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIE. State Street Corp increased its stake in Viela Bio by 85.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,090,000 after purchasing an additional 544,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Viela Bio by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,817,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,377,000 after purchasing an additional 520,748 shares during the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited bought a new stake in Viela Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $10,791,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Viela Bio by 20.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,684,000 after purchasing an additional 197,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Viela Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $5,036,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,478. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.43. Viela Bio has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $70.66.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

