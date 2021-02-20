$5.10 Million in Sales Expected for Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) will post sales of $5.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viela Bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the lowest is $3.90 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viela Bio will report full-year sales of $8.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 million to $9.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $61.25 million, with estimates ranging from $44.44 million to $74.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viela Bio.
VIE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of Viela Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viela Bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:VIE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,163,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,478. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.43. Viela Bio has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $70.66.
About Viela Bio
Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.
