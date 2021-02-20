Ravencoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.94 Billion (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 83.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $1.94 billion and $3.14 billion worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ravencoin has traded 322.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.06 or 0.00507378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00068979 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00063612 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.09 or 0.00824684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00040361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

RVN is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 8,174,955,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

