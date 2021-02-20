HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Tops $0.0063 on Exchanges

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 44% higher against the US dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. HEROcoin has a market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $15,956.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00063612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.09 or 0.00824684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00040361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00058844 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.34 or 0.05104684 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00043788 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00018739 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,225,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

