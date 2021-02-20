Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$15.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.57. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$4.08 and a 52-week high of C$15.42.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Saturday, November 28th. CSFB upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.68.

In related news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman purchased 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$570,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 214,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$924,480. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$142,560.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,092,960. Insiders have purchased 228,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,706 over the last ninety days.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.