Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $480.49 Million

Analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will post sales of $480.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $485.00 million and the lowest is $477.00 million. Pure Storage posted sales of $492.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $410.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.26 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.81.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 385,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.71, for a total value of $7,991,533.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 1,093,862 shares of company stock valued at $23,149,863 in the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSTG opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.47. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

