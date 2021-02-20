PSI Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Ciena by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 652,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,460,000 after purchasing an additional 406,200 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 113,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 400,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,087,000 after buying an additional 229,990 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $89,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $52,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,078 shares of company stock worth $2,194,337 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena stock opened at $54.40 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.14 and its 200-day moving average is $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.70 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. Ciena’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

