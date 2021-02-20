Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director M Scott Welch Sells 426 Shares

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director M Scott Welch sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $34,186.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PATK opened at $81.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.77 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 1,003.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,945 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.