McPherson’s Limited (ASX:MCP) Insider Acquires A$50,020.00 in Stock

McPherson’s Limited (ASX:MCP) insider Grant Peck purchased 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.22 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,020.00 ($35,728.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of A$2.78.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. McPherson’s’s payout ratio is presently 245.61%.

McPherson's Limited provides health, wellness, and beauty products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. The company offers beauty care, hair care, skin care, and fragrance products; kitchen essentials, such as baking papers, cling wraps, and aluminum foils; and personal care items, including facial wipes, cotton pads, and foot comfort products.

