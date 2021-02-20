Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in shares of LHC Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.73.

LHCG stock opened at $205.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $236.81.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

