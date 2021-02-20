Golden State Equity Partners Invests $195,000 in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The New America High Income Fund in the third quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $112,000.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $9.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

The New America High Income Fund Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB).

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.