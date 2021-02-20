9,079 Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Bought by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in The AES by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The AES by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in The AES by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The AES by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in The AES by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES opened at $28.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of -54.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The AES Co. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $29.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AES. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

