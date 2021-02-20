Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC lowered its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the third quarter worth $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Nucor by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 13,914.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUE stock opened at $58.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.90.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

