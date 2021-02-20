6,018 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 21,089 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 40,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 110,493 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $66.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.61. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

