New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $132.19 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,837,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.19% of U.S. Bancorp worth $132,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $55.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.87. The firm has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.