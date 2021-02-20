Bp Plc Sells 32,501 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bp Plc lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,501 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $88.43 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

