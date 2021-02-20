Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of K. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,561,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,833,000 after acquiring an additional 955,905 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,200,000 after buying an additional 931,569 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after buying an additional 677,403 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,243,000 after buying an additional 447,080 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth about $23,325,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.54.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $57.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.75. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. On average, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. In the last three months, insiders sold 416,667 shares of company stock valued at $24,770,853. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

