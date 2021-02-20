Zenia B. Mucha Sells 33,969 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $183.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.18. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $193.85. The company has a market cap of $333.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.50, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,135,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 44,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,000,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 23,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 544,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $98,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.26.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

