Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 53,750,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,224,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821,463 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 84,311,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,920,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,266 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 5,005,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,015,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,126 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,350,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

