American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in American International Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,887,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,043,035,000 after acquiring an additional 207,449 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,827,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $545,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374,857 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in American International Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,480,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,887,000 after purchasing an additional 524,168 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,338,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,379,000 after purchasing an additional 87,458 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,232,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,001,000 after purchasing an additional 51,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.69.

AIG stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

