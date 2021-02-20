Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Holdings Cut by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC decreased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,323 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $143.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.24. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.61 and a 52-week high of $144.02.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $605.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $380,997.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,800.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $116,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,095 shares of company stock worth $16,216,002. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

