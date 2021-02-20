Arrow Financial Corp Takes $65,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $32.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day moving average is $37.94. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

