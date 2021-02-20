Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $2.35 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 253,209 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,864,000 after buying an additional 44,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $489.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.27 billion, a PE ratio of 77.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $458.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.56. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total transaction of $5,959,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,556,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.43, for a total value of $33,002,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,393 shares of company stock valued at $106,582,391 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.59.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.