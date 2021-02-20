Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 597 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,419 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 862 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $354.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $157.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $361.15 and a 200 day moving average of $361.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $271.28 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total transaction of $362,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

