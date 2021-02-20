Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 273 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 86,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $183.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.92. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $186.05.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

