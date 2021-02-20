Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NYSE WIA opened at $13.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.83. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $13.95.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.