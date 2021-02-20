Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%.
NYSE RBA opened at $53.13 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.17%.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.
About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.
