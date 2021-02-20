Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%.

NYSE RBA opened at $53.13 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.17%.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $303,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $474,394. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.