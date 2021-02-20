IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IBEX updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBEX opened at $22.65 on Friday. IBEX has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $23.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96.

IBEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on IBEX from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on IBEX from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

