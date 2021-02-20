Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.

Shares of ED stock opened at $68.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $94.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on ED. Evercore ISI downgraded Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.18.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

