NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.42-1.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $445-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $435.13 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 6.12-6.32 EPS.

NICE opened at $248.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.22. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.17, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. NICE has a one year low of $110.59 and a one year high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, analysts predict that NICE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NICE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $281.54.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

