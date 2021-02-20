NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its first quarter 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.42-1.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $445-455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $435.13 million.NICE also updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 6.12-6.32 EPS.
NICE opened at $248.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.22. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.17, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. NICE has a one year low of $110.59 and a one year high of $288.73.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. As a group, analysts predict that NICE will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About NICE
NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.
