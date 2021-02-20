Quaker Chemical (KWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Quaker Chemical stock opened at $294.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.02 and a 200 day moving average of $227.72. Quaker Chemical has a 12 month low of $108.14 and a 12 month high of $296.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KWR shares. TheStreet upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

