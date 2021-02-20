Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,550.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,288.67.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,435.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,232.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1,078.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. Shopify has a 52 week low of $305.30 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market cap of $174.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 914.02, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Shopify by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

