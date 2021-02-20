Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:CNST opened at $36.84 on Friday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 2.80.

Get Constellation Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNST shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In other news, Director Mark A. Goldsmith sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $140,780.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $200,829.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,359.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,496 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.