Alamo Group (ALG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:ALG opened at $155.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.41 and its 200-day moving average is $128.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $70.99 and a 52 week high of $157.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $40,564.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,473 shares in the company, valued at $206,750.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.