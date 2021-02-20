Omnitude (ECOM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.99 Million

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded up 46.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Omnitude coin can currently be bought for about $0.0256 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Omnitude has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Omnitude has traded up 1,824.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Omnitude alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.20 or 0.00831591 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00040244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006537 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00058808 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00044282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,899.83 or 0.05063947 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00018725 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omnitude is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Buying and Selling Omnitude

Omnitude can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ECOMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Omnitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omnitude and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.