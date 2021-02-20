Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) will report $67.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.59 million and the highest is $67.86 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $35.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 89.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $161.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $160.61 million to $161.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $287.68 million, with estimates ranging from $279.08 million to $296.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Goldman Sachs BDC.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Shares of GSBD opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.07. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

In related news, Director Carlos E. Evans bought 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $49,880.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,284.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $860,000. Institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

