Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) shares traded down 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.16 and last traded at $8.18. 6,027,209 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 5,374,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. Analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.69%.

In related news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 49,052,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,337,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618,807 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,101,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,316 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,051,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,150 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,935,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,804,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,950 shares in the last quarter. 45.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

