Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 42.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171,769 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $45,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $225.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.