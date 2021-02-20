Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,849 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $67,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

WPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

NYSE WPM opened at $37.65 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.