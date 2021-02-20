Lokken Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,034 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 10,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $250.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.70. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.