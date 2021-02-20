Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 1,640 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.06% of Dell Technologies worth $34,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,182 shares during the period. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,360,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,847,000 after buying an additional 1,016,117 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 46.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,245,000 after buying an additional 659,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,443,000 after buying an additional 554,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 53,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $3,673,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 437,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,258,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 273,136 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $19,895,226.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,722,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,222,695 shares of company stock worth $90,866,126 over the last three months. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

NYSE:DELL opened at $80.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $81.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $23.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

