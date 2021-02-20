Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Declares $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Eastman Chemical has raised its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:EMN opened at $111.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $112.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.
In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,828,642. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on EMN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.
About Eastman Chemical
Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.
