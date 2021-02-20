Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Declares $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, April 5th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Eastman Chemical has raised its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:EMN opened at $111.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.06. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $112.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,828,642. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

