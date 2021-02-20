Dana (NYSE:DAN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Dana (NYSE:DAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Dana has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

DAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

