LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues Earnings Results

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $38.79 on Friday. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on LKQ from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.71.

In other LKQ news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,606,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,495,776.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

