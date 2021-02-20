Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.01 per share on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd.

Johnson & Johnson has raised its dividend payment by 19.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 59 years. Johnson & Johnson has a dividend payout ratio of 42.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to earn $8.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $162.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

