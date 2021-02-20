Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)’s stock price dropped 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.24 and last traded at $9.41. Approximately 6,942,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 9,183,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 605.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 281,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, entertainment and commercial films, and consumer products markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Print Systems; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Kodak Software; Brand, Film and Imaging; Advanced Materials and 3D Printing Technology; and Eastman Business Park.

