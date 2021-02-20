Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Matthew J. Desch Sells 62,087 Shares

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,000,043.84.

Shares of IRDM opened at $47.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $54.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James downgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 69,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

